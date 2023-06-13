TNPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin to play for Dindigul Dragons after WTC Final snub

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ravichandran Ashwin in TNPL 2023 Auction

Ravichandran Ashwin is set to play in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 (TNPL) for Dindigul Dragons. The legendary Indian spinner failed to make India's playing XI in the recent ICC World Test Championship 2023 final (WTC) and returns to domestic T20 franchise cricket.

Ashwin, 36, has been India's premier spinner across formats for the last decade and tops the ICC Test bowling rankings. He was India's leading wicket-taker in WTC Cycle 2021-23 so his absence from India's eleven for the final came a big shock for the fans. The former cricketers raised their voices at Indian team management for leaving out Ashwin as India lost the summit clash against Australia by 209 runs at The Oval, London.

He is expected to be part of India's next Test outings against West Indies next month and is looking to get some match fitness with Dindigul Dragons. Ashwin posted an Instagram Story of him boarding a plane and wrote, "Closure! TNPL Calling."

Ashwin has been with Dindigul Dragons since its inception in 2016. He featured in only one game last season as the Dragons finished sixth in an eight-team tournament with just two wins in 2022. Ashwin was spotted at Dindigul's auction table in February 2023 and was earlier included in the team alongside Varun Chakravarthy. In his recent T20 stint, Ashwin took 14 wickets for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League 2023.

Dindigul Dragons are yet to clinch the TNPL title despite reaching finals on two occasions so far. They will open their campaign this season in a game against Ba11sy Trichy at Coimbatore's SNR College Cricket Ground on Wednesday, June 14.

Dindigul Dragons Squad for TNPL 2023: Adithya Ganesh (wk), R Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Baba Indrajith, Subodh Bhati, Advaith Sharma, Vimal Khumar, P Vignesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Affan Khader, S Arun, Rohan Bhutra, VP Diran, Hemanth Kumar, Kishoor, Boopathi Kumar, P Saravana Kumar, C Sarath Kumar

