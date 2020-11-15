Time for Virat Kohli to step down as T20I captain and let Rohit Sharma take over: Nasser Hussain

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rohit Sharma led MI to fifth IPL title this year.

There's been no looking back for Rohit Sharma ever since he led Mumbai Indians (MI) for the first time in 2013. The talented opener is labelled as one of the finest batsmen in modern-day cricket. Be his humongous sixes or impeccable timing, Rohit has already etched himself as a world-class player.

Along with proving his worth the bat, the MI skipper added another feather to his already illustrious hat on Tuesday when he led the Mumbai side to their fifth IPL title. The Mumbai franchise finished the campaign with 11 wins from 16 matches, successfully defending their IPL title and becoming the only side apart from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to achieve this feat.

IPL 2020 was Rohit's sixth IPL title. He is the only cricketer to have lifted six IPL trophies -- 5 as a captain and 1 as a player when he was a part of the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. Despite struggling with a hamstring injury this season, Rohit put up a decent show with the bat as he managed to score 332 runs in 12 games including a crucial half-century in the summit clash against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Following MI's title defence in the UAE, former England skipper Nasser Hussain has said that Rohit's captaincy record in the IPL is a testament to his success. Like Michael Vaughan, Hussain also backed Rohit to take over the Indian team's captaincy in the T20 format.

"His captaincy, he is calm, cool, makes the right decisions at the right time and he has had such a good time with MI that there are various cricketers around the world now, including in India, saying that maybe it is time for Virat [Kohli] to step down from T20s and let Rohit take over. His record speaks for himself," Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports.

Nasser also tagged Rohit as 'one of the greatest white-ball players'. Rohit is the only batsman to have three ODI double centuries under his belt. He also holds the record of the highest individual score (264) in the 50-overs format.

"He is one of the great white ballplayers. If you look at the 50-over cricket, he has a couple of double hundreds he has had massive scores, in T20, he lost a bit of rhythm but he made runs in the final," Hussain added.