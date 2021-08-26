IPL 2021: KKR sign Tim Southee as Pat Cummins' replacement for UAE leg

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tim Southee set to replace Pat Cummins for remainder of IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed up New Zealand pacer Tim Southee for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to begin from September 19 in the UAE.

The Kiwi paceman joins the Kolkata-based outfit in place of Pat Cummins, who has pulled out of the impending IPL edition citing personal reasons, reported Cricbuzz.

Southee, 32, has previously played for Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the lucrative T20 league. In 40 IPL matches, Southee has picked up 28 wickets with best figures of 3/24.

Surprisingly, Southee, who had a base price of 1 crore, went unsold in the 2020 auction. His last appearance in the IPL was for Virat Kohli-led RCB where he plucked one wicket in three games.

After a sub-standard first half, KKR will look to get their campaign back on track in the second leg of the IPL 2021. The tournament was suspended in May after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble.

As per the schedule released by the BCCI, defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will kick-start the second leg in the UAE on September 19.

After the CSK-MI clash, the action will shift to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and 8 in Abu Dhabi.