Tim Southee relinquishes New Zealand's Test captaincy; board announces replacement

Tim Southee led New Zealand in 14 Tests during his tenure as captain. The Kiwis won six and lost as many games in Southee's leadership. The pacer had a win-and-loss percentage of 42.85% as captain of the Test side.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2024 6:36 IST
Tim Southee.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tim Southee.

Tim Southee has relinquished New Zealand's Test captaincy following their recent 2-0 series loss to Sri Lanka and has been replaced by Tom Latham.

Southee's decision marks the change of the guard in the longest format of the game. He led the team with reasonable success and now the onus is on Latham to take the side forward.

Latham has led the Kiwis previously in the red-ball format and his first assignment as full-time captain will be a challenging one against India at the latter's home.

Latham has previously captained New Zealand in nine Test matches with four wins and five losses and has a win and loss percentage of 44.44 and 55.55 respectively.

Meanwhile, Southee will continue to be a part of the side in Tests despite his resignation and believes that his "decision is the best for the team".

"Captaining the Blackcaps in a format that's so special to me, has been an absolute honour and a privilege," Southee said in a press release issued by New Zealand Cricket (NZC). "I've always tried to put the team first throughout my career and I believe this decision is the best for the team.

"I believe the way I can best serve the team moving forward is focusing on my performances on the field and getting back to my best, to continue taking wickets and helping New Zealand win Test matches.

"I will, as I've always done, continue to support my teammates, especially the exciting young bowlers making their way on the international stage. I wish Tom all the best in the role and he knows I'll be there to support him on his journey, as he has done for me over the years."

Southee is the second-leading wicket-taker for the Blackcaps in Tests with 382 wickets in 102 matches at an average of 29.87. He is a part of the New Zealand team that will tour India for a three-match Test series in October.

Head coach Gary Stead hailed Southee as a "great servant of New Zealand Cricket" and confirmed that the veteran pacer is still a part of the team's plan in the red-ball format of the game.

“Tim’s a fantastic player and a very good leader who is held in high regard by the players and support staff,” said Stead.

 
“He’s been a great servant of New Zealand Cricket over nearly 17 years playing on the international stage, and I’d like to acknowledge his humility in stepping down from the role as Test captain.
 
“It’s not easy giving up something you love, but Tim is a true team-man and he’s made the decision with the team’s best interests at heart. 
 
“He’s one of our greatest ever players and we still very much see him playing a part in our Test side moving forward.”

