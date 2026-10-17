Tim Southee reflects on challenges posed by Jasprit Bumrah ahead of India's tour to New Zealand

The stage is set for the multi-format series between India and New Zealand. The two sides will take on each other across five ODIs, five T20Is, and two Test matches. Ahead of the series, the Indian team will need to stay at the top of their game if they want good results.

Touring New Zealand will not be an easy task for the side, and it could be interesting to see how they fare. Ahead of the series, many eyes will be set upon star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. If India are looking to produce good results, Bumrah’s performance will be key for the side.

With the series around the corner, former New Zealand cricketer Tim Southee took centre stage and talked about how the Black Caps have fared against Bumrah over the years.

"I think New Zealand have played Bumrah incredibly well in Test cricket. I don’t think Bumrah has played in an Indian team that has beaten New Zealand. So, I think New Zealand play him exceptionally well in Tests,” Southee told the Sony Sports Network.

Southee reflects on the dangers posed by Mohammed Siraj

Furthermore, Tim Southee talked about the dangers that Mohammed Siraj could pose for New Zealand as the Indian team takes on the Black Caps in the multi-format series. He opined that if Siraj can manage to get his line and length right, he could prove to be dangerous for the hosts and could be a real asset for the Indian team.

It could be interesting to see how the two sides fare against each other as one of the most anticipated series begins in New Zealand soon.

"I’m a big fan of Mohammed Siraj and the way he bowls. If he can get his length right in New Zealand, he could be a handful. The energy he brings, the way he runs in all day, the type of bowler he is, there’s no reason why he can’t have a lot of success in New Zealand conditions. There’s a lot to like about him in particular," said Southee.

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