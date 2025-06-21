Tim Southee, England's bowling consultant, defends Ben Stokes' bowling first decision against India at Heading England's bowling consultant Tim Southee defended Ben Stokes' decision to bowl first against India in the first Test at Headingley. He mentioned the colour of the surface and the moisture to play a part in the decision-making.

Leeds (England):

In the first Test against India at Headingley, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision turned fatal as the Indian batters had a terrific day, posting 359/3. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scored a century each, while Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten for 65 runs. In the heat, the England bowlers got tired early and that helped the Indian batters settle quickly and pace their innings accordingly.

Given the conditions, former England international Alastair Cook slammed Stokes for opting to bowl first. He talked about the heat tiring the home team and that turned out to be so. Michael Vaughan too wasn’t impressed with Stokes’ decision. Meanwhile, after the end of the day’s play, England bowling consultant Tim Southee defended the decision, stating that the colour of the wicket and the moisture on it gave them the impression to bowl first.

“With the colour of the wicket yesterday, and a little bit of moisture left in it if there was a little bit of help in it, it was probably going to be this morning. That was the thinking behind the decision. You look at the surface and make the decision on what you think will give you the best chance. Not all the time do you get it right,” Southee said in the post-day press conference.

Credit to the Indian openers: Southee

Southee credited the Indian openers, KL Rahul and Jaiswal, particularly for playing well in the first hour of the day. Both the cricketers showed maturity in leaving the balls that were directed outside the off-stump. They set up a partnership of 91 runs and that set the tone for the team.

“But credit to the Indian openers. They negotiated the first hour well. KL Rahul left well and (Yashasvi) Jaiswal played his hand too. They (India) played a couple of great hands. And (Shubman) Gill's knock was especially impressive given the circumstances. They may not have played a lot of cricket coming in, but they're certainly talented,” he added.