Tim Southee breaks MS Dhoni's record; Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Rohit Sharma not even close

Tim Southee is on a record-breaking spree during the 2nd Test between New Zealand and England at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The Kiwis, for obvious reasons, aren't having a good Test so far, but as far as records are concerned, Southee just keeps breaking them.

England folded New Zealand for just 209 in the first innings and Southee smashed 73 off just 49 deliveries, hitting five boundaries and six sixes. With that innings, Southee now has a total of 82* sixes in Test cricket, with which he went past MS Dhoni's record of hitting 78 sixes in Test cricket.

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar(69), Rohit Sharma(68) and Kapil Dev(61) aren't even close to Southee on the list.

Another Milestone

Tim Southee scripted history on Day 1 of the 2nd Test between New Zealand and England. Though the veteran fast bowler only took one wicket, he etched his name in the history books by becoming the first New Zealand cricketer to take 700 wickets across all formats.

Daniel Vettori stands at number 2 on the all-time highest wicket-takers list for Kiwis with 696 scalps.

Most Wickets For New Zealand Across Formats

Tim Southee: 700 D.Vettori: 696 Richard Hadlee: 589 Trent Boult: 578 Cairns: 419

In the all-time list, Southee now stands at number 15, with Muttiah Muralitharan leading the chart with staggering 1347 wickets.

Match Situation

England enforced the follow-on after bowling Kiwis for just 209. Stokes and company, however, would have hoped for similar things to pan out on Day 3, but New Zealand openers, Tom Latham and Devon Conway took the team to a heroic start, flying them past 100 for no loss. If New Zealand can somehow manage a score in the range of 400-450, we may have a thriller in store for Day 5.

