Tim Seifert slams joint-fastest century in CPL, breaks tournament record amid sensational run-chase for SLK Tim Seifert slammed a brutal 125* off just 53 as the defending champions, Saint Lucia Kings, made a mockery of the 205-run target set by the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in Gros Islet on Sunday, August 31. Seifert equalled the fastest century record in CPL and broke an all-time record as well.

Saint Lucia:

Kiwi wicketkeeper batter Tim Seifert slammed his fourth T20 century and the first in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as the pocket dynamite propelled the defending champions Saint Lucia Kings to their fourth win of the season in five completed games, with two of them being rained out. Seifert slammed a 40-ball century in a run chase of 205 against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, which was the joint-fastest in CPL history as he equalled Andre Russell's record for Jamaica Tallawahs back in 2018.

Seifert ended up remaining unbeaten on 125 off just 53 balls as he ended up breaking the all-time record of the highest individual score by a player in successful run-chases in the tournament. That record also belonged to Andre Russell, who slammed an unbeaten 121 off just 49 balls for the Jamaica Tallawahs, back in 2018.

Fastest century in CPL

40 - Andre Russell (Tallawahs vs Red Steel), 2018

40 - Tim Seifert (Kings vs Falcons), 2025

41 - Shai Hope (Amazon Warriors vs Royals), 2023

42 - Andre Russell (Tallawahs vs Red Steel), 2016

Highest individual score in CPL in a successful run-chase

125* off 53 - Tim Seifert (SLK vs ABF), 2025

121* off 49 - Andre Russell (JT vs TKR), 2018

111* off 63 - Chris Gayle (JT vs SLZ), 2014

108* off 54 - Chris Gayle (JT vs TKR), 2016

Shakib Al Hasan's quickfire 61 off 26, ably supported by Fabian Allen's quickfire 38* off just 17, guided the Falcons to a strong score of 204 runs in their 20 overs.

The Kings lost their destructive opener, Johnson Charles in the powerplay itself, but by that time, the hosts had already raced to 40 off just 15 balls. Seifert just kept hitting and made all the fielders look like fools. Even the non-strikers didn't have much to do, apart from giving strike back to Seifert, who just kept punishing bowlers one after the other, whether pace or spin.

The Kings would have liked to lose one less wicket but they got home with 13 balls to spare, strengthening their spot in the second position. The Falcons, on the other hand, suffered their fourth loss of the season, having already played their eight matches.