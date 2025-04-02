Tim Seifert jumps into top 10 in latest T20I rankings following blockbuster series against Pakistan Tim Seifert plundered Pakistan bowlers in almost every outing of the five-match T20I series, which New Zealand won by 4-1 margin. He has jumped to eighth place in the latest T20I rankings while Jacob Duffy has climbed to top position among bowlers in the format.

New Zealand batter Tim Seifert has entered into the top 10 of the latest T20I rankings after the conclusion of the series against Pakistan. New Zealand won the five-match series 4-1 and Seifert was the star player for the Kiwis, winning the player of the series award as well.

He finished the series with a sensational unbeaten 97-run knock off just 38 deliveries in the 120-odd run-chase. Overall, Seifert amassed 249 runs in five matches at an average of 62.25 and a strike rate of 207.5 with 20 fours and 22 sixes to his name. Such was Seifert's dominance in the series that the second-highest run-scorer of the series scored 82 runs fewer than him.

He is at the eighth place in the latest T20I rankings and jumped five places since the last update. Seifert has 708 rating points to his name, the best ever of his career. Interestingly, he is the only Kiwi batter in the top 10, even as his opening partner, Finn Allen has climbed to 15th place.

With no other team playing international cricket at the moment, there are no exaggerated movements from other players. Travis Head continues to be on top of the rankings for batters followed by Abhishek Sharma, Phil Salt, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav.

Among the bowlers, Jacob Duffy has become the new number one bowler in T20I rankings. He picked up 13 wickets in the five-match T20I rankings at an impeccable average of 8.38, conceding only 109 runs in 17.4 overs. Apart from him, no other Kiwi bowler is in the top 20 of the rankings.

Like they did in T20Is, New Zealand have also won the ODI series already with a match to go. They are 2-0 ahead in the series, having beaten the visitors by 84 runs today at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.