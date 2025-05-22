Tim Seifert IPL stats: How has RCB's latest recruit from New Zealand fared in Indian Premier League? Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) signed Tim Seifert as a temporary replacement for Jacob Bethell. Seifert is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and will be available for RCB for their last league game and the playoffs. Seifert has played IPL before. Here are his IPL stats:

New Delhi:

Tim Seifert is set for a short stint with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has been signed by the franchise as a temporary replacement for Jacob Bethell for Rs 2 crore and will be available for RCB for their last league stage game and the playoffs.

This is not Seifert's maiden stint in the IPL. He is making a comeback to the cash-rich league after three years, with his last appearance coming way back in 2022 when he played for the Delhi Capitals. The aggressive wicketkeeper-batter has played only three matches in his short IPL career and has scored 26 runs at an average of 8.66 and a strike rate of 113.04, with 21 being his highest score.

He played two matches for DC in IPL 2022, while Seifert made his IPL debut in 2021 when he played for Kolkata Knight Riders and scored only two runs, only to never play again for them.

The 30-year-old is currently playing for Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and is in scintillating form for them. In nine matches so far, Seifert has smashed 226 runs at a strike rate of 145.8 and has played a crucial role in providing them with quickfire starts in the powerplay. He will feature in the Eliminator today against Lahore Qalandars and will be able to join RCB only after his PSL stint ends.

Seifert has played four ODIs and 66 T20Is for New Zealand. When it comes to the shortest format, he is a veteran, having played a total of 262 matches for different teams and scored 5862 runs at an average of 27.65 and a strike rate of 133.07 with three centuries and 28 fifties.