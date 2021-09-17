Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tim Paine 'extremely confident' of being fit for Ashes in December

Australia Test captain Tim Paine is hopeful of being fit before the Ashes series, which is scheduled to be played from December 8 with the first Test in Brisbane. The Aussie wicketkeeper-batsman will undergo an invasive neck surgery in the fourth week fo September.

Paine is facing problems with a bulging disc and also had an operation to lessen the pain in his neck and left arm.

In a conversation with Australian radio station SEN Today, Paine provided graphic details of the procedure he went through, as well as the rehabilitation process he will undertake.

"I ended up having disc replacements on C-6 and C-7, high up in the neck," he said.

"Basically, they cut a big hole in my throat, move my voice box over to the side and go in that way.

"It's less invasive than going through the back way, obviously with your spine it's the safer way of doing it.

"So they take them (damaged discs) out, put the new discs in and stitch it back up.

"It actually feels really, really good except for the front where I've got the cut.

"I feel like my range is already better and I've just got to make sure the front, where the cut is, heals and I give the disc time to 'take' to the rest of my spine over the next month or so, and then get moving," Paine said.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, however, remains "extremely confident" of being ready before the Ashes.

"I'll be dealing with physio at the hospital for the next six weeks or so before I'm handed back over to Cricket Tasmania and Cricket Australia to start my cricket rehab," said the Aussie Test captain.

"It was sort of getting to that touch and go stage where I either don't get it done and take the risk that I'd be right through the Ashes, or get it fixed now," Paine said. "Pretty happy with the decision after the surgeon had a look in there.

"December 8 is the first Test and I'm extremely confident I'd be right to go before then.

"I'll hopefully get a Shield game in for Tassie before then and hopefully be on the winning end of a third winning Ashes would be something really special. I want to keep playing for Tasmania after my international career. To have it fixed and out of the way was the correct decision long term."