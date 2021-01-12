AUS vs IND: Tim Paine apologises after sledging Ashwin in Sydney Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian skipper Tim Paine reacts after dropping a catch off Hanuma Vihari during day five of the 3rd Test match in the series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

Australian captain Tim Paine might have done an excellent job in restablishing the team after the Sandpapergate fiasco two years ago but the 36-year-old wicket-keeper-batsman was far from his best behaviour during the Monday's drawn Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australians were visibly frustrated with the way Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin batted the entire final session ensuring they defend everything sent their way and this eventually got to the Aussies who rolled back years to remind they can get mean with their sledging.

The Aussie captain called Ashwin a “d***head” as the batsman went on to score 128-ball 39. Paine went as far as to say that nobody in the Indian team likes Ashwin, made fun of his IPL career and talked up his own batting average on the subcontinent as tempers frayed.

A day after the conclusion of the Test, the Aussies skipper admitted his behaviour wasn't right during the last two days of the Test and apologised.

“I want to apologise for the way I went about things yesterday. I’m someone who prides themselves on the way I lead this team and yesterday was a poor reflection of the team,” Paine said. “I let the pressure of the game get to me. It affected my mood and my performance.

With questions being raised on his captainship, Paine admitted he had a poor game as a leader.

“I’ve had a really poor game as a leader … yesterday I fell short of my expectations and our team’s standards. I’m human. I want to apologise for the mistakes I made yesterday.

“It’s certainly not a reflection of the way I want to lead this team. We’ve set high standards over the last few months and … I’m bitterly disappointed.

“My mood throughout the whole Test match was a bit off. The way I spoke to the umpires was unacceptable.

“I’ve got to cop that on the chin. It’s certainly not a reflection of how I want to do it going forward.

“I fell short of my own standards and expectations. I’m bitterly disappointed with that.”