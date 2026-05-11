Tim David shows middle fingers to Mumbai Indians after RCB's dramatic win in Raipur | WATCH

Raipur:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s dramatic last-ball victory over Mumbai Indians has sparked off-field attention after a viral video appeared to show Tim David reacting emotionally following the finish in Raipur. The footage circulating on social media shows the Australia international making an alleged middle-finger gesture after RCB completed a tense chase in the final ball of the contest. The video quickly went viral online, drawing significant attention.

Notably, David has spent three seasons with Mumbai Indians before moving to RCB in the 2025 auction. In the high-voltage clash against them in Raipur, the flamboyant batter was dismissed for a golden duck, which arguably has frustrated the cricket. Eventually, he reacted in a poor manner, as the viral video suggests.

More to follow..