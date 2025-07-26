Tim David registers record-breaking century as Australia crush West Indies in third T20I Star Australia batter Tim David scripted history for his side, scoring the fastest T20I century for the Aussies as the visitors made quick work of the West Indies in the third T20I of the ongoing five-game series.

Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis):

The third T20I of the ongoing five-game series between the West Indies and Australia saw the two sides lock horns at Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts, on July 26. The clash saw the Windies coming in to bat first after losing the toss, and thanks to Shai Hope’s excellence, the hosts posted a total of 214 runs in the first innings.

As Australia came out to chase the target, the visitors got off to a shaky start as their top order failed to make an impact. However, it was the knock of star batter Tim David that propelled the Aussies to a brilliant win. Coming out to bat in a complex situation, David went to town against the Windies’ bowling attack.

Where the West Indies once looked in command of the game, David’s knock broke all momentum for the side. The 29-year-old scored 102* runs in 37 deliveries, and it is worth noting this was the fastest T20I century by an Australian batter in history and the third fastest by a player from a full member nation.

David opens up on his monstrous knock

Tim David scoring 102* runs, alongside Mitch Owen amassing 36* runs, helped the Aussies chase down the 215-run target in 16.1 overs as the visitors won the game by four wickets. The win also secured Australia the five-game series. The side leads the Windies 0-3 in the series, and the hosts will be looking for serious improvement in the upcoming matches.

After the game, Tim David took centre stage and talked about his exceptional knock as well. He revealed that he was having fun on the pitch and how great the pitch was.

"I was just having a great time in the middle playing for Australia. It was nice to have a period at home and get my body right. I didn't think I would get the opportunity to get a hundred for Australia so I'm stoked. The pitch was good and small boundaries so you have to back your strengths. Warner Park is a great place to bat and it was great to have experience here in the CPL,” David said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

