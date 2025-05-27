Tim David injury update: Will RCB middle-order batter play crucial game vs LSG in IPL 2025? Tim David who has been the finisher for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this season, picked up a hamstring injury while fielding in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Is he fit to play today vs LSG? Will RCB risk him playing ahead of playoffs? Here's an injury update

Lucknow:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 70th and final league stage match of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) today at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This is a massive game for RCB as they have a chance to seal their place in the top two. But a loss will force them to play the eliminator clash against the Mumbai Indians on May 30 in Mullanpur. However, ahead of the game, they are fretting about Tim David's fitness, who has been a vital cog in their wheel this season.

David got injured during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He picked up a hamstring injury while fielding and was seen limping as well. He also came out to bat at number eight in the 232-run chase and got out for just one run. David didn't look comfortable while batting either, and he is unlikely to play the game against LSG on Tuesday (May 27).

Having already qualified for the playoffs, RCB might not want to risk him and give him ample time to recover fully for either the qualifier 1 or eliminator, depending on the result of their match against LSG.

Meanwhile, RCB will also miss the services of Jacob Bethell and Lungi Ngidi for the rest of the tournament. While Bethell is set to feature in the ODI series against the West Indies, Ngidi will prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. In their absence, RCB are likely to include Josh Hazlewood in their playing XI, who is available for the first time since presumption,n while Blessing Muzarabani is another option for them.

As for Tim David's replacement, they have the options of Liam Livingstone and Tim Seifert in the squad. However, the franchise will be hoping that David gets fit for the playoffs as he has had a massive impact this season, scoring 187 runs at an average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 185.14.