Tim David fined 30 per cent of match fees for 'obscene, offensive' gesture during RCB vs MI IPL 2026 clash

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Tim David has been handed a 30 per cent fine of his match fees for breaching Article 2.6 of the IPL's Code of Conduct during the clash against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, May 10. David has been handed two demerit points for his breach.

"Tim David, All-rounder, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined 30% of his applicable match fee and has also accumulated two demerit points for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials," the IPL body said in a statement. He breached Article 2.6 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to "using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting."

The Aussie star admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed on him. Meanwhile, David is now on verge of a suspension. If he accumulates one more demerit point, he will be suspended for a match.

Andy Flower also fined

RCB head coach Andy Flower was also handed a fine of 15 per cent of his fees for his "use of an audible obscenity". In a separate statement, IPL said, "Andy was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to 'use of an audible obscenity during a match.' The incident occurred in 17.2 over when Andy spoke aggressively with the fourth umpire."

The offence stemmed from his aggressive verbal exchange with the fourth umpire after 17.2 overs of RCB's chase of 167. The incident occurred during the second ball of the 18th over of Allah Ghazanfar. Krunal Pandya was looking set to guide RCB home in the middling chase in Raipur when the cramping all-rounder hit the Afghanistan spinner over wide long-on. Naman Dhir ran to take the catch and parried it to Tilak Varma, who wasn't ready to grab it as the catch went away from him.

RCB edge past MI in last-ball thriller

RCB prevailed over MI in a heart-stopping last-over thriller to return to winning ways in the IPL 2026. RCB chased down 167 on the final ball of the chase after Rasikh Salam completed a double to win it for Bengaluru by two wickets. RCB stormed to the top of the points table as MI and Lucknow Super Giants were officially knocked out of the race to the playoffs.

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