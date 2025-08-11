Tim David breaks Australian T20I record against South Africa amid one-man show in Darwin Tim David continued his form in T20Is from where he left off in the West Indies, in Darwin against South Africa, smashing a 52-ball 83, taking Australia to a competitive score of 178, despite being six down for just 75. Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Darwin:

Tim David's brute force helped Australia prevail in a close clash in the opening game of the three-match T20I series against South Africa in senior cricket's debut in Darwin on Sunday, August 10. David, who has been in phenomenal touch since the Big Bash League for Hobart Hurricanes, had a sensational IPL for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), smashed his maiden T20I century for Australia against the West Indies last month and when wickets were falling all around him on Sunday, David got his team to a competitive total batting first.

Australia found themselves in trouble at 75/6 while still going hard at everything the Proteas threw at them but Tim David kept at it. Apart from a chance fluffed by Tristan Stubbs when David was batting on 50, it was an exhibition and a half from the Singapore-Australian big-hitter. David hit eight sixes during his innings of 83 off 52, as he helped Australia get to a score of 178, which was eventually enough.

David's eight sixes were the most by an Australian playing in an innings in T20Is against South Africa as he went past David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and David Hussey, who all have six sixes to their name. David's eight sixes were also the joint-most by any player in T20Is in Australia as he equalled the likes of Rilee Rossouw and Glenn Maxwell.

Most sixes for Australia in an innings in T20Is against South Africa

8 - Tim David (Darwin, 2025)

6 - David Warner (Melbourne, 2009)

6 - David Hussey (Johannesburg, 2009)

6 - Mitchell Marsh (Durban, 2023)

6 - Travis Head (Durban, 2023)

Most sixes by a player in an innings in T20Is in Australia

8 - Rilee Rossouw (SA vs BAN) - Sydney, 2022

8 - Glenn Maxwell (AUS vs WI) - Adelaide, 2024

8 - Tim David (AUS vs SA) - Darwin, 2025

David was eventually dismissed by Kwena Maphaka, who picked up four wickets on the day, and Stubbs only caught it to end the carnage. South Africa had a huge contribution from Ryan Rickelton at the top, who played a decent knock of 71; however, the strike rate of 129 was a bit less, chasing a score around 180. Rickelton and Stubbs did the recovery bit after the Proteas too lost four wickets quickly, however, the getting on with the run-chase part almost came a little too late for South Africa. South Africa will aim to level the series in Darwin on Tuesday.