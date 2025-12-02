Tilak Varma speaks on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's influence on his cricketing career Tilak Varma says guidance from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has boosted his confidence as he targets growth in ODIs and Tests. He values Kohli’s fitness and running insights and hopes to convert opportunities on the South Africa tour to strengthen his long-format credentials.

Raipur:

Tilak Varma’s aspirations in international cricket are taking clearer shape as he embraces a phase filled with guidance from two of India’s most seasoned performers. The southpaw, still in the early stages of his ODI journey with four appearances and a maiden fifty, views the South Africa tour as an important stretch to deepen his presence in the longer formats.

His current focus aligns with developing the temperament and rhythm demanded in extended spells at the crease. The ODI and Test formats, he believes, suit his instincts, and he sees the ongoing opportunities as stepping stones toward stronger consistency. A significant element of that development has been the environment around him, particularly the presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose influence has reshaped the confidence with which he approaches matches.

“ODI and Test cricket feel like my game because I enjoy the longer format. I'm really excited to play more ODIs as well. When Rohit bhai and Virat bhai are in the same team, the confidence level is completely different,” Tilak said on JioStar.

Varma treasures the exposure to experience that comes from sharing dressing-room space with two players who have carried India through countless pressure situations. He values the clarity they bring to decision-making and the insights they offer on adapting to international standards.

“They have so much experience and knowledge, and I try to take as much advice from them as possible to get better,” Tilak said.

Tilak reveals chat with Virat Kohli

Much of his recent growth has centred around conversations with Kohli, particularly in understanding the physical demands of elite-level batting. The guidance has already influenced his training priorities, as Tilak is now focusing on intensity, movement, and speed.

“I speak to Virat bhai a lot, especially about fitness and running between the wickets. His intensity is incredible. I love running too, and I feel I'm pretty quick, so I really enjoy that part of the game. If we play together, running between the wickets with him is something I look forward to,” the 23-year-old added.