Tilak Varma rewrites T20 history books with sensational hundred vs Meghalaya in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Tilak Varma continued his imperious form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he hammered a magnificent hundred against Meghalaya in Hyderabad's first game of the tournament. Varma's hundred helped him rewrite the T20 history books as he has become the first player in the format to hit three consecutive hundreds.

Tilak's whirlwind knock of 151 against Meghalaya came off just 67 deliveries. He struck 14 fours and 10 sixes during the course of his innings and batted at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 225.37. Tilak's knock powered Hyderabad to 248 in their 20 overs as the Meghalaya bowlers got taken to the cleaners.

Notably, the southpaw is also only the fifth player to register two consecutive hundreds in T20Is after Gustav McKeon of France, Rilee Rossouw of South Africa, Phil Salt of England and India's Sanju Samson. If he scores a hundred in his next game (T20I) for the Men in Blue then he will become the first player in T20Is to score three consecutive hundreds.

Additionally, Tilak's blazing knock also helped him become the Indian with the highest individual score in T20 cricket history. Tilak shattered Shreyas Iyer's record of 147. Shreyas had scored 147 while playing against Sikkim in the 2019 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Emerald High School Ground in Indore on February 21, 2019. Iyer had scored 147 runs off 55 balls with the help of seven fours and 15 sixes.

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma seems to have cemented his spot in India's playing XI in the shortest format after a brilliant outing in South Africa. Tilak enjoyed a dream run in South Africa as he aggregated 280 runs in the four-match series at a mind-blowing strike rate of 198.58 and an average of 148.00 with the help of two match-winning hundreds.