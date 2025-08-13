Tilak Varma reclaims No. 2 spot in ICC T20I rankings despite not playing for more than six months Star India batter Tilak Varma once again went up one spot in the ICC T20I rankings, and now sits in second place in the rankings despite not playing a single T20I for India since February 2, 2025. Travis Head dropped down to fourth place.

The ICC (International Cricket Council) recently updated its rankings, and star India batter Tilak Varma managed to catch all the headlines after he moved one spot up in the standings despite not having played T20I cricket for more than six months. It is worth noting that Tilak Varma last played a T20I game back on February 2 when the side took on England.

Notably, Tilak Varma moved from third place to second in the ICC T20I batter rankings, and it was due to Australia batter Travis Head’s inability to perform in the second T20I of the ongoing series against South Africa. Head held the second position in the rankings before Tilak Varma, and after he scored five runs in eight deliveries, his performance saw him drop two places in the standings.

As a result of that, Tilak Varma, without having played a T20I in more than six months, made the jump to second. It is also interesting to note that England’s Phil Salt moved up a place and now sits in third as well.

Among other rankings, star India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped out of the top 10 after Tim David moved up a place. Jaiswal now sits in 11th place, with David moving into 10th place after his showing against South Africa in the second T20I.

Dewald Brevis’ masterclass helped South Africa register brilliant win against Australia

Speaking of the second T20I of the series between South Africa and Australia, the game saw the Proteas coming into bat. Dewald Brevis was the undisputed star of the game. Coming in to bat in the middle order, Brevis scored 125* runs in 56 deliveries.

His knock helped South Africa post a total of 218 runs in the first innings, and the Proteas managed to limit Australia to a score of 165 in the second innings, winning the game by 53 runs.

