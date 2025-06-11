Tilak Varma pens short-term County deal with Hampshire India international Tilak Varma has penned a short-term deal with Hampshire, which will see the cricketer play four County Championship matches this season. He became the third Indian cricketer to sign a deal with a County club this season.

New Delhi:

Young India batter Tilak Varma has signed a short-term contract with County club Hampshire, which will see the cricketer play from June 18 to August 2. The 22-year-old has played four ODIs and 25 T20I matches and has done well for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he has failed to cement his spot in any of the formats in international cricket.

Tilak has played 18 First Class matches in his career, scoring 1204 runs at an average of 50.16. It includes five centuries in red-ball cricket, including one against New Zealand A. Meanwhile, Tilak’s inclusion will massively help Hampshire, who have suffered since James Vince announced his retirement. Meanwhile, Tilak will be available from the game against Essex on June 22 and will play four County matches in total.

Notably, Hampshire initially signed Dewald Brevis for two County Championship matches at the end of June, but the youngster has been called up for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe. Both Brevis and Lhuan-dre Pretorious will miss the second half of the T20 Blast after being called up to the Test squad. Hampshire confirmed that they are looking for replacements as BCCI won’t allow Tilak to feature in an overseas T20 tournament.

HCA confirms Tilak’s Hampshire deal

Hampshire is yet to confirm Tilak’s arrival, but the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has already released a statement, congratulating the cricketer. They wished the youngster well for his stint in the County Championship.

“The Hyderabad Cricket Association is happy to inform that Hyderabad international player Mr N Thakur Tilak Varma has been approached by the team Hampshire County to play in the UK County Championship League. The Hyderabad Cricket Association wishes him a great stint with Hampshire County,” the HCA said in a release.

Apart from Tilak, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yuzvendra Chahal will also feature in the County Championship later in the month. The Chennai Super Kings captain was roped in by Yorkshire, while Chahal plays for Northamptonshire.