India A crashed out of the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The side took on Sri Lanka A in the semi-final of the tournament, and it was Sri Lanka that managed to win the game and knock India out of the competition, booking their berth in the summit clash.

It is interesting to note that the clash saw India come in to bat first and post a total of 317 runs on the board, and in response to that, Sri Lanka chased down the total quite easily, winning the game in 41.3 overs.

After the game, India A skipper Tilak Varma took centre stage and reflected on what went wrong for the Indian team in the clash, talking about the highs and lows of the game.

“Honestly, we thought that around 320, 330 will be a good score on the board. But, you know, the wicket was slightly slow after the 20 overs. Initially, first 20 overs, it was nicely coming onto the bat. But after that, slightly slower side. Few balls were gripping and staying low. So, but there again, we got like three wickets back to back we got out. So after that, coming back to Tanuj and Shahbaz, the way they played, and 318 (317) was good on the board,” Tilak Varma said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Tilak opened up on the bowling changes

Furthermore, Tilak also talked about the various bowling changes that he made in the game and credited Sri Lanka’s batting attack for putting in a brilliant performance in the run chase, which saw them book their berth in the summit clash of the tournament.

“Yeah, credit goes to them. Both the openers played really well. But at the same point again, I was trying all the bowlers, but one bad day for us. I couldn’t get any help. But it’s fine. One odd bad day, but credit goes to Sri Lankan batsmen. Yeah, it is really positive things. You know, there are so many youngsters who have first time playing, especially Shahbaz and Tanush. Tanush himself has debuted and also Shahbaz,” he added.

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