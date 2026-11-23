India A suffered a bitter defeat against Pakistan A in the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The two sides met at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, on November 22nd, and it was Pakistan who managed to come out on top in the game.

It is worth noting that the clash saw Pakistan come in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 313 runs in the first innings, whereas the Indian team was bundled out for 265, as Pakistan won the game by 48 runs and booked their berth in the semi-final of the tournament.

Speaking on the same, India A captain, Tilak Varma took centre stage and opened up on his side’s performance in the clash, reflecting on what went wrong for the side.

“The way Abhishek started and in between again the way Shahbaz has given a partnership with me, that was crucial. But unfortunately, when we wanted to accelerate, Shahbaz got out. Otherwise, if he could have stayed for another two overs, something like that, then I could have finished the game. [On the surface] Second half, it was slightly swinging, initially ten overs,” TIlak Varma said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Tilak Varma opened up on his performance in the game as well

Furthermore, Tilak Varma was asked if this was one of his best performances in terms of taking responsibility for the team and dragging the game until the end, to which the star batter replied that he would have liked to win the clash.

“I won't say, sir. For me, best is winning the game. If I won't win the game, then it's not best for me. But I always want to take as deep as possible. Today I was looking for that. If any other batsman could have given me support, then I could have finished the game. But that's my thing. If you are a captain for the team, then you should take that load and responsibility. So yeah, I honestly love doing that. End of the day, God is kind and he has given that runs on me,” he said.

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