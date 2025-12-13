Tilak Varma on Indian batters' playing positions: 'Everyone is flexible except openers' Tilak Varma highlighted the importance of adaptability in the Indian T20I batting line-up as the Men in Blue prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026. Tilak stated that all positions are flexible except that for the opening slots.

New Delhi:

India star batter Tilak Varma spoke on the Indian players' batting positions in the current T20I team. The middle-order batter highlighted that most of the players are ready to bat anywhere in the batting order except for the opening positions, which are currently fixed.

India's T20 batting side has been hailed by many for its aggressive approach, but has been unrivalled at times, as was the case during the second T20I against South Africa, in the Men in Blue lost by a huge margin of 51 runs.

With India looking to build itself for the upcoming T20 World Cup next year in February, Tilak has highlighted that adaptability is the key in the batting order.

"Everyone is flexible except the openers. I am up for batting at 3, 4, 5 or 6 — wherever the team prefers for me," Tilak said during the pre-match press conference ahead of India's third T20I against the Proteas on Sunday, December 14.

"If the team feels a particular move is tactically best, everyone goes with the team." He drew parallels to recent matches, stating that such decisions are situation-based rather than role-driven.

"One-off games keep happening. Axar Patel has already done the same thing, and he did well there. It depends on the situation," he said, citing examples of similar roles being successfully executed in recent international tournaments.

Tilak feels Dharamsala wicket could help batters

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter felt that the pitch at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, can be batter-friendly despite the cold weather in the town.

"I have played an Under-19 India series here before. We are watching the wicket, and I feel it will be a high-scoring one," he said.

However, he stated that cold conditions could offer some help to bowlers early on. With dew expected to play a role as the match begins at 7 pm, Tilak said India are mentally prepared for the challenge.

"We don't have the toss in our hands. We are preparing for the dew and have practised with a slightly wet ball," he said.