Tilak Varma goes past skipper Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan in his debut T20I series

India youngster TIlak Varma has shown great temperament in his debut T20I series against the West Indies. The left-hander has returned with the scores of 39, 51 and 49* in his first three matches at the international level and is being praised for keeping his composure. He has scored 139 runs in the series so far and has mustered joint second-most runs in his first three T20Is. Apart from this, Tilak has already gone past Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan in his short career.

Well, this is about the latest ICC T20I rankings where the young batter has entered at the 46th rank. He has garnered 503 career rating points with his performance so far and is ahead of Hardik and Kishan in the rankings. Interestingly, Hardik is currently at the 53rd position with 490 rating points while Ishan Kishan has come down three places and is at 54th rank in T20Is after a poor run in the format.

Perhaps, he was dropped from the playing XI in the third T20I with Yashasvi Jaiswal making his debut in the shortest format. Coming back to Tilak, this is a massive achievement for him given the fact that Hardik Pandya has played 90 T20Is while Kishan has featured in 29 matches so far.

As far as Tilak Varma's records are concerned, 139 runs that he has scored are less than only Deepak Hooda if the first three T20Is of career is considered. Hooda had scored 172 runs in his first three matches of T20I career while Surya had also mustered 139 runs. Tilak is also only the second Indian player after Suryakumar Yadav to register three 30+ scores in first three T20Is.

Coming back to the latest ICC rankings, India's dynamic batter Surya continues to be at the top with 907 rating points to his name and is the only Indian in top 15. Virat Kohli is India's second best batter in the T20I rankings and he is at the 17 position after not playing the format since the T20 World Cup 2022.

