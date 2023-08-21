Tilak Varma gets wildcard entry for India Asia Cup 2023 squad

Follow us on Image Source : AP Tilak Varma

India's rising star Tilak Varma has been selected for India's squad for Asia Cup 2023. The Indian Cricket team has been confirmed after a much delay in a press conference in Delhi omn Monday. The team will be led by Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be his deputy as Jasprit Bumrah misses out on the vice-captain's post. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been picked and Suryakumar Yadav also features in the squad.

However, another big update coming in from the squad is the selection of Tilak Varma in the team. Varma made a brilliant debut for India in the recently concluded T20I series against West Indies, where he showed power with maturity. He was also picked for the Ireland squad and his entry into the team provides a great option to the team.

India squad for Asia Cup 2023:

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (Back Up)

Latest Cricket News