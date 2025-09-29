Tilak Varma does a Virat Kohli as ice-cool star plays innings of life in India's Asia Cup win over Pakistan Tilak Varma played an innings of his life as he turned out to be India's hero in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. The star batter made an unbeaten 69 from 53 balls as he guided India from being 20/3 to win the Asia Cup final after chasing down 147.

New Delhi:

He might have hit two consecutive centuries against in South Africa in T20Is but the unbeaten innings of 69 in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan would be one Tilak Varma will cherish throughout his life. The star produced a Virat Kohli-esque innings in hard batting conditions against the spinners at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to help India chase down 147 against the Men in Blue in the final.

From India being 20/3 and having lost their shining star Abhishek Sharma early in the chase, Tilak guided India to an unbelievable win that resonated the shades of the famous India win in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne, when Virat Kohli produced an innings of T20I cricket.

While Kohli's innings might still hold the highest accolade, Tilak's knock shall not be counted far away from that with this coming in no less than a final. With conditions being difficult to bat on and Pakistani spinners doing great work, Tilak held one end, kept ticking the scoreboard and anchored the chase, just like Kohli used to do in his days.

He had partners in Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, both of who also played crucial roles but the hero of the night turned out to be the Mumbai Indians batter. He did not score the winning runs, with Rinku Singh, playing his first match in the tournament, scoring the winning four off Haris Rauf on the second last ball of the match.

Samson made 24 from 21 balls and was partnered Tilak for 57 runs for the fourth wicket to stabilize the things. When he departed, Dube joined forces with Tilak as the two maneuvered the way. Dube made 33 from 22 balls, scored two fours and two sixes with those hits coming at a very crucial juncture. But in the end, it was Tilak, who did it with a six on the second ball of the last over, before Rinku finished the things with a four.