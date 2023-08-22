Tilak Varma breaks silence after getting a nod in Asia Cup, reveals chat with Rohit Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : AP Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya

Tilak Varma received a wildcard entry for India's Asia Cup squad when a 17-member team was announced by chairman of national selectors Ajit Agarkar on Monday. The squad announced features returning KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah. But it also features an uncapped ODI player in the form of Varma.

While answering questions in a press conference on Monday, Agarkar claimed that Varma displayed some real promise during his short stint in T20Is. For the unversed, the left-handed batter has played 7 T20Is against West Indies and Ireland and has shown high temperament against the former. Following his selection, many former cricketers praised the move. Now Varma has opened up on his selection, saying he did not even dream of making an ODI debut directly in Asia Cup.

"I never dreamed that I would be debuting directly in the Asia Cup and that too in the one-day side. I was always dreaming that I would be debuting for India in ODIs. But it is a big thing for me. And I always dreamed of this, like debuting for India in ODIs, that too, in like, a single year, I got my T20I debut and suddenly, in the next month, I'm just getting a call for the Asia Cup. So yeah, it is one of my dreams and I'm just preparing for it," the youngster said on BCCI.tv.

The 20-year-old also added that he is pretty confident of doing well in ODIs. "I'm pretty confident about playing one-day cricket because I have played ODI cricket for a long as you said, like in List A cricket. I have done well in List A cricket for my state and the teams also have done well, so I'm pretty confident that I can do well in ODIs, so I'm looking forward to it," said Tilak.

Varma reveals chat with Rohit Sharma

The left-handed batter Varma is also part of the Mumbai Indians squad in IPL, the team which is led by India captain Rohit Sharma. The youngster revealed his chat with Sharma, calling that the MI captain has always backed him. "Rohit bhaiya always backed me. When I was playing in the IPL also, he used to come near me. I was a bit nervous when I was in the IPL at the start, so he only himself came near me and talked about the game and said that always enjoy your game and always feel free. Whenever you want to talk, you can come any time for me or text me so I'll be there for you," he said on Sharma.

"I have expressed myself in the IPL and I'm expressing everywhere. Yeah, I always talk with him, So yeah, every time. He said that only one thing to enjoy your game. So that's what I'm doing. Yeah, I'm very happy that I'm in and I want to do well there as well. I want to enjoy what I'm doing now. I just want to enjoy there as well," the rising star added.

