Tilak Varma achieves massive feat as India pile on the pressure against New Zealand in second T20I

The Indian team took on New Zealand in the second T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides met at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 24th. The clash began on a positive note for the Indian team as the Men in Blue won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game.

After conceding 225 runs in the first T20I of the series, the Indian team limited New Zealand to 180 in the second T20I, improving heavily on their performance with the ball in the subsequent game and playing some good cricket.

It is worth noting that star batter Tilak Varma caught the eyes of many in the first innings of the second T20I. Notably, taking two catches in the first innings of the clash, Tilak Varma became the player with the most catches in a calendar year in T20I cricket.

His second catch in the first innings was his 27th catch of the year, as he surpassed the tally of Indonesia’s Danilson Hawoe, who had 25 catches back in 2025.

Most catches as a fielder in a calendar year in T20Is

26 - Tilak Varma (IND) in 2026

25 - Danilson Hawoe (Indonesia) in 2025

24 - Muhammad Waseem (UAE) in 2024

21 - Sharvin Muniandy (Malaysia) in 2025

20 - Brian Masaba (Uganda) in 2023

20 - Tanzid Hasan (BAN) in 2025

India look to chase down 181 in hopes of extending their lead

Speaking of the first innings, New Zealand opened their innings with Tim Seifert and Finn Allen coming out to bat. Both batters were dismissed early into the innings, with Seifert scoring seven runs and Allen scoring 16 runs.

Furthermore, Daryl Mitchell failed to impress as well, as he was sent packing on a score of six runs. It was the performance of Glenn Phillips, who scored 70 runs, with Bevon Jacobs scoring 58, that New Zealand managed to post a total of 180 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for India, Arshdeep Singh was the highest wicket taker for India with two wickets to his name in the first innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, and Nitish Kumar Reddy took one wicket each as well.

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