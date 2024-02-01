Tickets for T20 World Cup 2024 open with public ballot, check how to enter for it here

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Cricket fans.

The largest-ever T20 World Cup is four months away from now and the fans have got the first chance to catch the biggest T20 carnival in the world now. The International Cricket Council has announced the opening of a public ballot, which will allow the fans to catch the T20 World Cup in USA and Caribbean in June this year.

"We are thrilled to launch tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA,” ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said. "The ticket ballot process will give all fans from across the world an equal opportunity to get their hands on tickets and applications can be made at any point over the next seven days, as long as it is submitted by the closing time and date.

"Don’t miss the chance to be a part of the biggest Men’s T20 World Cup ever with 20 teams competing in 55 matches across 29 days," he added.

How to enter the ticket ballot?

There are a few steps to enter into the ticket ballot. The ICC has listed three steps instructed by the cricketers.

Step 1: Go to http://tickets.t20worldcup.com. Register an account or login.

Step 2: Select the matches and tickets you want. You can select a maximum of 6 tickets per match for as many games as you want

Step 3: After the ballot closes, you will get a link to complete your purchase if you are successful. If payment is not done within the allotted time, tickets will return to the tickets pool that will be released for general sale on a first-come, first-served basis.

Notably, the ballot is open from now until 23h59 Antigua Standard Time on 7 February 2024. The prices of the tickets start from $6 and go up till $25.

The Cricket West Indies Chief Executive Johnny Grave was also excited for the ticket ballot process. "With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 being 121 days away, the countdown to the most thrilling ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on the planet has begun,” said Grave.

“The ballot period, which runs from 1 to 7 February 2024 is the perfect opportunity for cricket fans to apply for match tickets to any of the 55 games.

“The ticket ballot process is rooted in our commitment to fairness, inclusivity, and providing a memorable experience for fans worldwide. It is used at major world events and is established as a fair and equitable way to ensure that all fans have an equal opportunity to secure tickets to the games they want to attend," he added