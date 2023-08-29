Tickets for India's World Cup warm-up matches to go live on THIS time on August 30

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket players

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the Indian Cricket team in action during the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. While the tickets for non-India matches have gone on sale, people can book the tickets for India matches from August 31 onwards. Only MasterCard users can book tickets from 6 PM on August 29. Notably, there is a recent update on ticket sales for India's World Cup warm-up matches.

In an update announced by the International Cricket Council, the sale for the host nation's warm-up games will go live at 8:00 PM on August 30. The Men in Blue will be playing against England and Netherlands in their warm-up games in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively. Rohit Sharma's men will play against England at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on September 30, followed by a game against the Netherlands at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium on October 3.

Where to book tickets from?

The tickets for India's practice games will be available on the official ticketing website https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. For other warm-up matches, the tickets went for sale and can be booked at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

Notably, all teams will be playing two warm-up matches each before the main World Cup kicks off. The most successful team Australia will play its practice games against Netherlands and Pakistan on September 30 and October 3, respectively.

A total of 10 warm-up matches will be played from September 29 to October 3. All 15 players who will be picked in a squad can play in the warm-up matches. England and Australia are the ones who have named their initial teams for the marquee tournament.

