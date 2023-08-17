Tickets for first two India vs Ireland T20Is sold out

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Team India

Team India is set to play a three-match T20I series against Ireland starting from August 18. With the Asia Cup in the ODI format on the horizon, the selectors have named a second-string Indian squad led by Jasprit Bumrah. The pace bowler is marking his international comeback for the first time since September 2022 and all eyes will be on his fitness ahead of Asia Cup and World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, the excitement of the Indian team touring the nation seems to have excited the cricket fans in Ireland. The popularity of the Indian players is immense across the world and that has perfectly reflected in the ticket sales of the IND vs IRE T20I series. The tickets for the first two matches of the series are already sold out and only hospitality tickets are availabie now.

All the three matches of the T20I series between India and Ireland are set to be played at The Village in Dublin. The capacity of the stadium is around 11,500 and it will be jampacked with fans for the two matches of the series at least on August 18 and 20. The tickets for third and final T20I are still available but might get sold out soon as well.

Meanwhile, Ireland T20I skipper Paul Stirling is looking forward to the series against India and reckons at least a win over the Men in Blue will boost their confidence a lot. "Any win against India would be massive. I know their side is slightly inexperienced, but my experienced of inexperienced sides is that they're actually more hungry and they have a point to prove. They're trying to get into an Indian set-up which is hard to get into," he said while speaking to Cricbuzz.

India squad for Ireland T20Is: Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

