Ticket to India: Sri Lanka confirm qualification for ODI World Cup 2023 as Zimbabwe's streak ends

Ticket to India: Riding high on a dominating performance, Sri Lanka on Sunday became the first team from the ODI World Cup Qualifiers to confirm their ticket for the marquee event in India. The Asian Champions outclassed unbeaten Zimbabwe in their Super Six match by 9 wickets as they chased down the paltry 166-run target to amass eight points in the Qualifier event.

Pathum Nissanka's thunderous century and Kusal Mendis' unbeaten 25 took the 1996 World Cup Champions to an easy win inside 34 overs as the hosts were outblown in the game. Sri Lanka are still unbeaten in the tournament and now have 8 points in Super Six with still a game in hand.

Zimbabwe outblown for first time in Qualifier

It was the first time that the hosts were completely outblown in some fashion in the World Cup Qualifier. They were folded for just 166 in the first innings, their lowest score in the ongoing Qualifiers. Red-hot Sean Williams scored the lone fifty for the team as he made 56 from 57 balls. Sikandar Raza too could not impress much as he was the second-highest scorer with 31 runs to his name. None of the other batters crossed the 20-run mark.

Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka tore the Zimbabwe batting line-up as they shared 7 wickets between them with the former taking 4.

Sri Lanka ease past hosts

Defending 165 was always going to be tough and only big inroads would have kept Zimbabwe's hopes alive. But that did not materialise as the openers - Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne got their team to a brilliant start. The duo brought Sri Lanka's hundred inside 19 overs and stitched a 103-run stand for the opening wicket. Ngarava got rid of Karunaratne but Nissanka's hundred and Kusal Mendis' stay helped Sri Lanka win the match.

