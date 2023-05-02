Tuesday, May 02, 2023
     
Throwback: When Gautam Gambhir gave away his POTM award to Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a heated argument after the LSG-RCB match in IPL 2023 on May 1.

May 02, 2023
Lucknow Super Giants suffered a disappointing 18-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League 2023 on May 1. RCB managed to score a total of 126/9 while batting first but LSG batters struggled in their chase and were bowled out on just 108 runs in 19.5 overs.

But there was no shortage of drama after the game as fans at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium witnessed an onfield spat involving former RCB skipper Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir. Both players were involved in a fierce exchange of words as the players from both teams needed to separate the veteran batters.

Fans first witnessed the Kohli-Gambhir feud during IPL 2013 where both stars were spotted in an altercation during the game. Both are known for expressing aggression if provoked and it is no secret that there big silent wall between these two cricketers.

Watch: Gambhir gave away his POTM award to Kohli in 2009

However, both players were off to a great start during Kohli’s initial days in international cricket. Kohli made his international debut in 2008 and recorded his maiden century in 2009 during the Sri Lanka tour of India. Kohli smashed a match-winning century in the fourth ODI at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens while chasing a 316-run target. 

Gambhir and Kohli added 224 runs for the third wicket after losing openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag early. But Gambhir, an already established figure in the Indian cricket team, registered a knock of 150* off 137. As expected, Gambhir bagged a Player of the Match award but refused to accept it and handed the award to Kohli. Gambhir predicted a big future for the youngster and also said that the latter will achieve many more things.

“So I wanted to make it special for him and that’s not something I or anyone else shouldn’t have done. That’s the kind of nature I have and that’s the kind of player he was. And what he has done, I am absolutely not surprised with what he’s achieved, and he’ll go on to achieve many more things,” Gambhir said after the match in 2009.

