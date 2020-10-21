Three Under-19 Bangladesh cricketers test positive for COVID-19

Image Source : BCB Bangladesh players

Amid the coronavirus debacle across the world, three Bangladesh U-19 national team cricketers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while 15 others are symptomatic, according to a newspaper report by Dhaka-based 'The Business Standard'. The sport has so far witnessed multiple instances where a player or a member of the coaching staff has contracted the virus.

The newspaper quoted Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) game development manager AEM Kawser saying that all the players were part of the training camp being held at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) as a part of Junior Asia Cup preparations, a tournament which now stands cancelled.

"According to our protocol, we have to isolate everyone who has come into contact with symptomatic persons," said Kawser.

"There were a few symptomatic cases so we had to isolate their room-mates, as well as those they did nets with. Our medical team told us that there are three, who were found to be positive. We cannot reveal the names, but we have isolated them and those who came in contact with them."

The coronavirus positive results have forced the BCB to shut down the camp. However, there are plans to re-organise it next month after further tests and development. The U-19 Asia Cup, originally scheduled to be held in the UAE next month, has also been postponed in the wake of the pandemic.

"We are not running the camp since the Asia Cup has been postponed. In addition, there is a bit of risk now, so we have closed the camp and will only start the camp when things improve in November," Kawser further said.

