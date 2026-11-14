Three-time Andhra Orange Cap winner Ashwin Hebbar highlights struggle for domestic openers in IPL

New Delhi:

In the hyper-competitive landscape of Indian domestic cricket, the journey from consistency to an established Indian Premier League (IPL) career is a gruelling trial of endurance. For elite top-order batters, the path is blocked by a formidable bottleneck as every franchise anchors its powerplay with established international superstars, which leaves little room for unproven domestic openers.

For seasoned Andhra batter Ashwin Hebbar, this reality has meant enduring 33 franchise trials across seven to eight years. Despite prolific scoring records in domestic white-ball circuits, which include a strike rate climbing past 210 in the Andhra Premier League 2026, breaking into the playing XI or even in a team in the IPL remains an uphill battle.

“I think being an opener, it is a sin in Indian cricket,” Hebbar told India TV. “Especially if you want to get into IPL, it's a very hard path because if you see all the 10 franchises, they have legends opening the innings. Like, for example, if you see RCB, you have Virat Kohli and Phil Salt opening. CSK, you have Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad. And RR, you have Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal. I mean every franchise has their best players opening the innings,” the 30-year-old explained.

“And for a domestic uncapped player, I've only seen like two or three players in the last seven-eight years who have made it there. Like players like Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh. I think these are two players who come to my mind. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, too, who is now an international talent. There are very few players who have got into IPL straight as an uncapped domestic player. So, it's a very hard path, definitely,” he added.

Hebbar decides to switch role

To bypass this roadblock and force selection conversations, Hebbar is taking a bold, calculated risk. He is stepping out of his comfort zone to transition from a career-long opening slot into the middle order for Andhra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). This tactical pivot comes after backing from seasoned mentors, which includes input from former domestic captains and coaching staff.

Speaking about the desire to change his batting number, Hebbar highlighted that sticking rigidly to conventional roles might limit his ultimate breakthrough. Hence, he is embracing the challenge head-on.

“Taking up this challenge very seriously. I've always opened and if I want to be in my comfort zone, I'd still be opening all my career and probably not get where I want. But now I have a challenge in front of me saying, okay, if you play middle order, we are going to pick you. This is the criteria. And I am taking that challenge up and I'm pushing myself out of my comfort zone to be able to achieve that,” Hebbar said.

For domestic stalwarts watching the IPL auction room, this could very well be the template in coming times. As the top order is already filled, surviving the system might require leaving familiarity behind to meet the exact demands of modern franchise strategy.

Hebbar not unfamiliar with challenges

Hebbar left no stone unturned to establish his authority in white-ball cricket. To improve his game, he stepped onto foreign turf earlier in the year, which required a complete mental and technical recalibration, particularly for a domestic cricketer who hasn’t had much exposure. He challenged himself in tough conditions as the cricketer moved to Northern Ireland earlier this year, where he turned out in Belfast.

Far removed from the high-scoring, benign tracks back home, the tour presented an immediate baptism of fire against seaming deliveries, chilly weather and rigorous cross-cover restrictions that severely limited shot-making.

Yet, adapting to hostile environments is a familiar drill for a player who has spent years grinding through domestic circuits. Rather than shrinking from the adversity, Hebbar leaned into the grind, churning out over 1000 runs and anchoring himself on the very club grounds where the Indian national side had previously faced a gruelling battle in T20Is.

“The conditions are much colder and the wickets are very challenging. So, in India we get high-scoring pitches, but over there you need to apply a lot of, you know, need to apply and play your shots. You can't really accelerate from ball one. And the wicket, there is swing in the air, definitely, and also there's enough grass cover that you can't play a lot of shots,” Hebbar said.

Hebbar also clarified that playing in foreign leagues or even in County cricket or T20 Blast is not his priority and the objective remains to continue pursuing cricket in India and prove his mettle on the biggest stages. If that means changing his batting number despite being successful, so be it.

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