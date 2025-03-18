Three stars return, New Zealand announce squad for Australia T20Is New Zealand announced their squad for the three-match T20I series against Australia. Amelia Kerr, Lea Tuhuhu and Sophie Devine returned to the 15-member squad, after missing out on the Sri Lanka series.

Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr and Lea Tahuhu return to the New Zealand squad for the three-match T20I series against Australia, starting March 21. The recently-concluded series against Sri Lanka ended 1-1 but the team management kept their faith on Suzie Bates, who is once again named as the interim captain of the side.

Notably, Kerr was part of Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League and for the same reasn, the all-rounder missed the series against Sri Lanka. She was the Player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup 2024 but hasn’t played any T20Is since. In the WPL 2025, the 24-year-old clinched 18 wickets in 10 matches and scored 73 runs as Mumbai won the championship for the record second time.

Tahuhu, on the other hand, will be returning after a hamstring injury. She was sidelined since December but has recovered well and will be back in action against the Trans-Tasman rivals. Meanwhile, speaking on all the three comebacks, head coach Ben Sawyer stated that he is elated and added that Devine is ‘an asset for any team’.

“We're stoked to have Soph, Melie and Lea back for this series. They're three key players who bring a wealth of experience and leadership to the group. Soph's had some time away from the game and is now in a space where she's looking forward to getting back out on the park. Everyone knows the power she possesses and what an asset she is to any team, so we're really pleased to have her back for what we know will be a competitive series,” Sawyer said.

Meanwhile, Iabella Gaze remains sidelined due to her hip flexor sprain.

Squad: Suzie Bates (C), Eden Carson, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu