Three cricket coaches handed financial aid in Mumbai

Three city-based elderly coaches were given financial aid by the Cricketers' Foundation to support them in this difficult times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foundation is chaired by well-known scribe Makarand Waingankar.

In a statement issued here, the Foundation said it has given financial aid to Hemant Hadkar (91 years), Ashok Kamat (78 years) and Sharad Rumde (72 years) with a one-time payment ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000.

Hadkar, the oldest among the trio, has coached many first class and international cricketers over the last five decades. Notable among Hadkar's wards is Dilip Vengsarkar during the former India captain's school days.

Before the pandemic, one could find Hadkar in whites coaching youngsters at the Matunga Gymkhana grounds.

Kamat has been associated with BARC as a coach while Rumde continues to help United Cricketers.

