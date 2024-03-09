Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Jonny Bairstow had a heated exchange on the field with Indian players Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test

England batter Jonny Bairstow playing his 100th Test wanted to end the five-match series on a high as he came out with an intent to attack the Indian bowlers on Day 3 of final Test in Dharamsala on Saturday, March 9. To Bairstow's credit, he did get the success in disrupting India's bowling plans to an extent as R Ashwin who had already taken three wickets in the second innings went for a few runs.

However, Bairstow's party had a rather short stint with the man with the golden arm Kuldeep Yadav getting the big wicket. Bairstow as he was leaving the field, was seen saying something to Indian batter Shubman Gill and the latter didn't hold himself back as well. However, the war of words was going on for a couple of overs leading to the wicket before Bairstow was dismissed finally.

Here's how the exchange went:

Bairstow: What did you say to Jimmy about him retiring?

Gill: Retire.

Bairstow: Then he got you out next ball.

Gill: So what? …. He can get me out after 100. How many 100s did you score?

Bairstow: How many did you score? Full stop.

Then Sarfaraz chipped in as Kuldeep started his over saying "Jonny bhai easy, Jonny bhai easy." After he bowled the first delivery of the over as Gill and the wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel were cheering Kuldeep on, Sarfaraz dropped another comment saying, "Chup rehne ko bol isko, thoda sa run kya bana liya series mein, zyada uchhal raha hai (Ask him to shut up! Has scored a few runs today so he thinks he has done something big)."

Watch the video here:

Bairstow stopped the wicket tap leaking for a short while before it started running again as Ashwin and Bumrah ran through the middle and lower order reducing England to eight wickets down as they look to avoid an innings defeat somehow.