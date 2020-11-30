Thisara Perera hammers 44-ball 97, guides Jaffna Stallions to big win in LPL

Image Source : TWITTER Thisara Perera

Jaffna Stallions defeated Dambulla Viking by 66 runs in a Lanka Premier League T20 match here on Monday.

After the Jaffna franchise was reduced to 64 for five in 8.3 overs, skipper Thisara Perera, the Sri Lanka international, hammered a 44-ball 97 to help the team power to 218 for seven in 20 overs. His knock contained eight fours and seven sixes.

Perera then turned up with the ball taking two for 23 as the Dambulla franchise was bowled out for 152 in 19.1 overs. Usman Shinwari was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 16 runs in four overs.

"I'm really proud as an all-rounder and as a captain today. I never think much about results when I'm batting, so I'm really happy. I think I am succeeding because I'm a little more mature now, as opposed to before when I wanted to hit from ball one. I tend to take my time now and that's why I'm a little more successful," said Perera after the match.

Brief scores: Jaffna Stallions: 218/7 wkts in 20 overs (T Perera 97, C de Silva 29, S Patel 2/26) beat Dambulla Viking: 152 all out in 19.1 overs (S Patel 41, U Shinwari 3/16, T Perera 2/23)