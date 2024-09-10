'This time we are going with...' - Bangladesh all-rounder confident to 'achieve good results' in India series

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has admitted that the upcoming tour of India will be a lot more challenging than Pakistan. However, the visitors are confident of putting up a good show thanks to their 2-0 series win over Pakistan away from home. Mehidy feels the pitches will be decent enough and believes that if they focus on performance, the result will take care of itself.

"India, being a very strong team, has excellent batsmen and bowlers. We have some idea about the wickets there since we've played in India before. I think the wickets are usually good. If we continue playing the way we are, and focus on performing without worrying about the outcome, results will come naturally," he said while speaking to the reporters.

"There will certainly be challenges. We've played Tests in India before, and our past performances weren't great. However, this time we are going with confidence. We'll try to enjoy the conditions there. When we compete with them, there will be opportunities to achieve good results. Our focus will be on giving our best fight. The whole team is in a positive frame of mind following our victory in Pakistan," he further added.

Notably, Bangladesh are yet to beat India in Tests ever since facing them for the first time in 2000. But then, they hadn't beaten Pakistan either before their recent series win in the longest format of the game. As for Mehidy, he played a crucial role scoring 155 runs in two innings and picking 10 wickets finishing as the highest wicket-taker of the series. Mehidy wants to continue working hard and become the best all-rounder for his country.

"If a team has two all-rounders, it provides a great advantage. Since my batting has improved recently...earlier, the team didn't benefit as much from my batting as I mainly played as a bowler. Now, I'm contributing more (with the bat) and it feels great. Of course, it takes hard work and practice; it's not something achievable in just one or two years. You have to play well over a long period. If I can continue my current form, hopefully, one day, I will become the best all-rounder," Mehidy added.