This pic of Virat Kohli helping pregnant wife Anushka Sharma do yoga will win your hearts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Indian captain Virat Kohli could be seen supporting her pregnant wife Anushka Sharma as she indulges in a Yoga exercise.

Bollywood actress and wife of Indian captain Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture with her husband, as he helps her in a Yoga excercise. Anushka wrote on her Instagram profile that her doctor had recommended the exercise as she is pregnant.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka wrote, "This exercise is ‘hands-down’ (and legs up) the most difficult one."

She further revealed that she required support in order to do most Yoga asanas, and wrote that "my very able husband" supported her for the balance to be "extra safe."

"As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance," wrote Anushka.

Virat Kohli is currently in Australia as he leads the Indian team Down Under. The side has lost the first two matches of the three-game ODI series, and will return to action on Wednesday for the final game of the series.

Kohli will return to India after the first Test of the tour, which is scheduled to take place between December 17-21 in Adelaide. The Indian captain will come back to India to be with his wife to attend the birth of his child.

In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane is likely to take the reigns as the captain of the Test side.