'This is the best gift': Renuka Singh on documentary made by villagers during felicitation after World Cup win Renuka Singh Thakur received a rousing welcome to her ancestral village after winning the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 with India. Renuka also thanked her family and close ones who helped her in her journey.

New Delhi:

Renuka Singh Thakur was on Sunday felicitated at her ancestral village, Parsa, under the Rohru subdivision of Shimla district after winning winning the Women's World Cup 2025 with the Indian team. Renuka bowled a tight spell of 0/28 in the final and picked three wickets in the tournament after not being a certain starter in all matches.

Renuka received a grand welcome at her ancestral village and was also shown a documentary made on her. "I feel really happy to be here, especially because of the documentary they (villagers and administrators) made for me. I think this is the best gift I could have received," she told news agency ANI.

Renuka visited the Hateshwari Mata Temple in Hatkoti earlier to thank for India women's maiden World Cup win. She credited her coach and people who have been close to him during her journey to the top and now to the tag of being a world champion.

From her early days in age-group cricket for Himachal Pradesh to being the world champion, Renuka’s journey has been remarkable. Since making her India debut in 2021, she has been one of the most crucial bowlers for India. She credited her mother's unwavering support in keeping her cricket dreams alive.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I do not have any words for my mother's struggle. No amount of words can be enough to describe her struggle. I would like to give credit for this to everyone, my coaches and all the people who have helped me right from my childhood."

The speedster also thanked her uncle for recognising her talent and supporting her in her journey. "My mother played a big role in my success. I also worked very hard, and my uncle supported me a lot. Had he not seen me and sent me (to an academy) at the right time, I would not be here," she said.