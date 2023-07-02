'This is probably one of the lowest points..'- Windies all-rounder Jason Holder admits team's downfall

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jason Holder

West Indies Cricket saw a steep fall in the sport when they became the first former ODI World Cup Champion team to fail to qualify for the 50-over marquee event. The Windies went down to Scotland in their first Super Six match at Harare Sports Club, Harare by 7 wickets as the Scots chased down the paltry target of 182. With Windies missing out on an ODI World Cup for the first time, star all-rounder Jason Holder has admitted that this is one of the lowest points that he has seen in his side.

Speaking after the match on Saturday, Holder said that team needs to come together as a region and have to think about the future. "It's (cricket) not an individual thing or a territorial thing. We've got to come together as a region. and really, really think about how we want to go forward as a group and make it happen," Holder said in a post-match press conference after the loss to Scotland.

Holder then added that the team knew what was at stake against Scotland and admitted the new low of West Indies. "We knew what was at stake and we still had a chance to qualify. We had a really good opportunity to play Scotland and beat them (but) we didn't do that.

"This is probably one of the lowest points I've had with the team. But, you know, there are still a lot of positives. I was really happy for Nicholas Pooran, the way he played through this entire competition. And, it's good to see some of the younger guys get an opportunity on the big stage," he said.

'Grassroot development is needed' - Holder

Holder also highlighted that the development work is not quick-fix and it should come from the grassroots level. "It's not a quick fix, it's something we need to spend time on. As I said, development (at the grassroots) is the most important thing, where we can just put things in place and develop our talent. Hopefully, in the next couple of years we can see the fruits of that crop," Holder said.

"There have been too many fluctuations between good performances and bad performances (in the last few years) and it's a matter for us to understand where we are and all of us need to put our hands on the deck to make it (turnaround) happen."

"We need to look at the levels below (age group and domestic cricket) as well and try our best to improve them as well. So, when these young guys get here (senior level), they have a good foundation.We all need to put our hands up and be accounted for as individuals," the all-rounder added.

