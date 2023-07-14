'This is just a start' - Yashasvi Jaiswal wants to express himself further in difficult conditions

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Yashavi Jaiswal against West Indies during Day 2

Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the limelight on Day 2 of India's ongoing first Test match against West Indies with an unbeaten century on Thursday, July 13. The young batter scored 143* off 350 at Roseau's Windsor Park and claimed multiple records to kick off his international career in the best possible way.

The 21-year-old left-handed batter from Mumbai pulled off a 229-run stand for the opening wicket with skipper Rohit Sharma with the latter also scoring a hundred on Day 2. Scoring a Test hundred on debut is always a special moment for any cricketer and scoring while the team's captain is at the other end further boosts confidence.

After the day's play, Yashasvi revealed that it was an emotional moment for him and thanked Rohit for giving him an opportunity. He assured fans that the century is just the start of his career and he wishes to do well in the future.

"It was an emotional moment (on his century), was just proud of myself, thankful for everyone, this is just a start and I want to do well going further. It's difficult to get opportunities in the Indian team, I would like to thank everyone, the supporters, team management, and Rohit Bhai,” Yashasvi told broadcasters at stumps on Day 2.

However, both Yashasvi and Rohit struggled for big shots at Windsor Park and took considerable time to bring their respective hundreds, Yashasvi revealed that the playing conditions were challenging as the wicket was slow but added that he enjoys batting in difficult situations.

“The pitch is on the slower side and the outfield is very slow, it was difficult and challenging, it was pretty hot and I wanted to keep doing it for my country, just play ball-by-ball and enjoy my cricket. I love Test cricket, I like this challenge, and I enjoy the situation when the ball swings and seams. We have worked hard on everything, I've just gone out to express myself,” Jaiswal added.

