'This is an advantage': Former India cricketer weighs in on Naman Dhir ahead of India's second T20I against WI

The stage is set for the Indian team to continue their ongoing T20I series against the West Indies. The two sides are slated to take on each other in the second T20I of the series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on October 9th as the two sides look to put in a good display of cricket and register a win in the series.

Ahead of the clash, there will be heavy discussions over how the Indian team’s lineup could look in the clash, and after a win in the first T20I of the series, the Men in Blue will be expected to register another as they take on the Windies.

Speaking ahead of the game, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif took centre stage and talked about the performance of Naman Dhir and the mindset behind his inclusion in the side.

"Naman is a batter. So when he is bowling, he is thinking like a batter. This is what I noticed. After getting hit for a six by Romario, he bowled a wide line to get him out. This is an advantage he will have while bowling. I think although he is a part-timer, he showed that he has the ability to become a good bowler. He is mixing his speeds as well. From what I saw, I felt he has the quality and skill," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Kaif reflected on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s chances

Furthermore, Kaif reflected on how 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should get the chance in the T20I squad and should be a part of the playing XI as the Indian team takes on the West Indies in the second T20I of the series.

"When Laxman is the coach, he plays Vaibhav. And his team wins too. There is a plan. These calls are taken after thinking it all out. Gambhir still needs to find this way. But we can argue that Shreyas is the common captain. Maybe in the future, they find a way till the 2028 World Cup for all three to play together. Whenever there is a chance, play all three together," he said.

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