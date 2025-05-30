This cricketer won World Cup with Sanath Jayasuriya in 1996, now owns luxurious resort in Sri Lanka Sri Lanka changed the way the batting team played during the field restrictions in the World Cup 1996. Along with Sanath Jayasuriya, this Sri Lankan cricketer played a crucial role in winning the mega event for his team with his batting approach.

New Delhi:

Sanath Jayasuriya, Arjuna Ranatunga, Aravinda de Silva, Asanka Gurusinha, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Chaminda Vaas were the heroes for Sri Lanka during their World Cup 1996 triumph. However, more often, the fans and experts miss out on a player whose contributions, although limited, went under the radar. Yes, Romesh Kaluwitharana was one player whose efforts went unnoticed during the entire tournament. In the era, when 240 was considered a match-winning score, Kaluwitharana, alongside Jayasuriya, took the attack to the bowlers in the first 15 overs (fielding restrictions) to take the opposition by surprise.

In the quest for quick runs, Kaluwitharana got out early multiple times, but he scored runs at a strike rate of 140.38 in six matches, unthinkable at the time for any batter. His strike rate was the best among the top six Sri Lanka batters. Kaluwitharana was also among the best wicketkeepers in the world, and he effected three stumpings, to go with two catches in the World Cup.

Eight years later, Kaluwitharana announced retirement from international cricket (in 2004) at the age of 34. He was then appointed the cricket coach of Malaysia on an interim basis in May 2008. However, post that, the wicketkeeper-batter turned his focus to the hospitality industry with his dream project 'Kalu's Hideaway'.

Kalu's Hideaway is a modern luxury jungle retreat in Udawalawe, started in 2019, and is nestled in five acres of beautifully manicured garden surrounded by shrubs and forest alongside a breathtaking view. Kalu's Hideaway is perfect for the wildlife loves and nature enthusiasts and attracts the overseas visitors more often.

Unlike other cricketers, Romesh Kaluwitharana has opted to stay away from all the limelight. He isn't doing commentary or is not an expert on any cricket show either.

As far as his cricket career is concerned, Romesh played 49 Tests and 189 ODIs for Sri Lanka, amassing 1933 and 3711 runs respectively with five centuries and 32 fifties to his name at the international level.