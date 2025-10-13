'They will be raring to go': Brydon Carse names two England stars eager to perform ahead of Ashes 2025-26 Star England pacer Brydon Carse recently came forward and named the likes of Ben Stokes and Mark Wood who have been hard at work preparing for the upcoming edition of the Ashes 2025-26 that is slated to begin from November 21.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the Ashes. The marquee five-Test match series between England and Australia will kick off from November 21 with the first Test, and the two sides will hope to give it their all in the five-game series.

Ahead of the series, England cricketer Brydon Carse took centre stage and named the likes of Ben Stokes and Mark Wood, who are giving it their all in preparing for the upcoming edition of the Ashes.

"Ben and Woody are going well. I've been down to Loughborough in the past couple of weeks, had a couple of nights with them. Ben is looking near enough 100% fit and so is Mark. I've been bowling with them. It's exciting to see where they have got to after their setbacks during the summer. They will be raring to go come Australia time,” Carse was quoted as saying by BBC.

Carse talked about England’s pace attack’s inexperience in Australia

It is worth noting that from the England squad, only Ben Stokes and Mark Wood are two pacers who have previously played in Australian conditions. However, that would not be a bother for the side, according to Carse, as he had his belief in the side’s preparation.

"You can look at it two ways. Stokesy and Woody have played in Ashes series down in Australia, so they have the experience to fall back on. A couple of the other seamers have played in A trips out there. Hopefully that experience will allow them to feel a level of confidence going into the Ashes,” Carse said. "It's been good, To get through four Tests and two one-day series, I couldn't have asked for much better,” he said on his preparations.