They might have dropped him: N Srinivasan reveals how he fought to retain MS Dhoni as captain post-2011

Former BCCI President N Srinivasan has revealed how he exercised his authority to retain MS Dhoni as the captain of the Indian team after a poor outing in the 2011 tour of Australia.

Post the 2011 World Cup victory, India's fall began in England where the side suffered a 4-0 whitewash loss in Tests and failed to win a single ODI. The poor performances continued in Australia where India faced yet another whitewash in the longest format. The calls were made to replace Dhoni as captain and one of the Indian selectors at the time also insisted for Dhoni's removal from the post.

“This was 2011. India had won the World Cup. And (then) in Australia, we didn’t do well in the Tests. So, one of the selectors wanted to remove him (Dhoni) as the ODI captain. The point is, how do you remove him as the ODI captain?" Srinivasan said in a conversation with Indian Express.

"He had won the World Cup (just a few months ago). They (selectors) had not even thought of who would be his replacement. There was a discussion and then (before the formal meeting) I said there was no way in which he would not be a player."

Srinivasan further revealed that there was "some prejudice" against Dhoni and had he not intervened, the wicketkeeper-batsman might have been dropped from the side, too.

“In fact, it was a holiday. I was playing golf. I came back. Sanjay Jagdale was the (BCCI) secretary at that time and he said, ‘Sir, they (selectors) are refusing to choose the captain. They will take him (Dhoni) in the team’. I came and said MS Dhoni (would be the captain). I exercised all my authority as the (BCCI) president,” Srinivasan said.

“See, there was apparently some prejudice somewhere, which reflected. He (Dhoni) has won the World Cup for you. After 1983, India won it again and you say, ‘I don’t want him to be the ODI captain’! Left to them (selectors), they might have (dropped him as a player). I don’t know. I think that was the most unfair (move) and I am glad that I stood my ground."

