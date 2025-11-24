'They just don't forget': Darren Lehmann condemns England fans for constantly abusing Steve Smith Former Australia cricketer Darren Lehmann recently came forward and slammed the English fans for abusing Steve Smith over the sandpaper gate incident and not letting him forget about the same, even years after it.

The Ashes 2025-26 began in the best possible way for Australia. Led by Steve Smith, the hosts managed to dispatch England within two days, registering an eight-wicket win. There were several ups and downs throughout the clash, and many were focused on veteran batter Steve Smith.

The English fans were constantly abusing the veteran Aussie due to his involvement in the 2018 sandpaper gate. After the incident, Smith was stripped of his captaincy and banned for a year as well.

Speaking on the abuse that he still faces, former coach Darren Lehmann came forward and defended Smith and slammed the English fans for not letting him forget.

"The abuse you get is daily. It is unbelievable. He [Smith] is playing every day. It would be worse for him. In England, they just don't forget. It is like they have never done anything wrong in their life. It is only the ones that drink too much and carry on like pork chops,” Lehmann was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Lehmann talked about acceptance of the incident

Furthermore, Darren Lehmann talked about how the group has completely accepted the incident, accepted their fault in it, and has moved on as well. He also opined that English fans should be better and move on and stop abusing Smith over it.

"We did the wrong thing, accept it and move on. You try to move on the best you can. You get reminded every day and that is part and parcel,” Lehmann said.

"Steve Smith can hold his head high with how he handles everything. The Barmy Army should be better than that. Most of them are and are very supportive of what goes on in the game,” he concluded.

